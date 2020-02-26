Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Warm Welcome For City’s Newest Sports Park

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 3:16 pm
Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s newest sports park – Korikori Park – in North Rototuna was officially opened with a special community event last Friday, 21 February.

Complete with musical entertainment, including a Kapa Haka performance by students of Rototuna High School, sports demonstrations from the Waikato Bay of Plenty Football club, food trucks, face painting and kite flying – families gathered to enjoy a summer afternoon in the new park.

Following a Whakatau, led by Matua Piripi Matika of Ngaati Wairere, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate welcomed those in attendance and spoke of the park’s importance for the city.

“I’m really thrilled to have this high-class sports park now open for use in Hamilton. It’s a great play space for friends and family to enjoy! It’s perfect for informal recreation and fun and will become home to a range of sporting codes like football, cricket, volleyball and lacrosse,” says Mayor Southgate.

“This is a $6 million project delivered as part of the Hamilton City Council’s current 10-year plan. It reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of our sporting community as well as providing green recreational space for all Hamiltonians.”

Korikori Park is located opposite indoor sports facility The Peak and includes five full sized football fields, including one full sand carpet, two cricket ovals and walking paths. It is part of the central hub of what will be the Rototuna Village

Find out more about the Rototuna Village project

A resident of the Rototuna community commented, “I’m looking forward to using this park regularly, meeting new people and seeing new things happening – it really is the heart of our community.”

The park’s name ‘Korikori’ means ‘wriggle’ and refers to the wriggling of the tuna (eels) of the area, which was previously a lake, swamp and wetlands. Korikori also refers to the way people play and move over the space.

The next stage of the park’s development will begin this year and includes the construction of changing rooms, public toilets and a groundsman shed.

