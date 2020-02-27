Police Make Arrest Following Search Warrant
Police have recovered drugs, cash and firearms during a search warrant executed at an address in Christchurch this morning.
Specialist resources were deployed to a Mongols MC property in Burnham, where 10 firearms and ammunition, around $50,000 and a substance that appears to be methamphetamine were seized.
As a result of the search, a 44-year-old man has been charged with firearms offences.
There remains a Police presence at the property and further charges are likely.
“If gangs intend to move to, or operate in Canterbury they will receive attention from Police,” says Detective Inspector Greg Murton.
“Police are determined to prevent those selling methamphetamine from building and enjoying the profits of crime on the back of the misery of the addictions of others.
“Methamphetamine causes serious harm within our communities and Police will hold those responsible to account.”
Anyone affected by methamphetamine addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 1737 to speak with a trained counsellor.
Anyone with information about the sale and supply of illegal substances in the community should contact their local Police station, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.