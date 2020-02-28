Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Median Barrier On The Way For Dangerous Dairy Flat Highway

Friday, 28 February 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) is continuing its roll out of safety improvements on Dairy Flat Highway – one of the most dangerous rural roads in Auckland.

The installation of a median wire rope barrier at the current southbound passing lanes between Durey Road and Potter Road is on the way by the middle of next month.

The former state highway has had a number of fatalities and serious crashes. Between 2008 and 2017 there were nine deaths and 55 serious injuries. The southbound passing lanes have been the location of several serious and one fatal head on collision over the past five years.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “this much-needed safety upgrade is expected to reduce deaths and serious injuries along this section of the Dairy Flat Highway by up to 60 per cent.

“It is one of several safety projects in Auckland that has been made possible by the Regional Fuel Tax, which has already funded new red-light cameras and enabled other critical road safety upgrades.”

The safety project is complemented by a new right-turning bay at the intersection of Potter Road and Dairy Flat Highway.

Works at Potter Road will start after completion of the median barrier.

AT’s group manager of network management Randhir Karma says the entire scheme will cost approximately $622,000 and has been strongly supported by the Rodney Local Board.

“The southbound passing lanes have been the location of several high severity head on collisions. This is the first time we are using a median wire rope on Auckland’s local road network and represents an important step in AT’s commitment to moving towards Vision Zero. The North Shore’s population is expected to grow by 17 per cent over the next 10 years, with 6,000 more homes to be built around Silverdale and Dairy Flat. With vehicle numbers set to increase over the next decade, better and safer roads are required,” Mr Karma says.

The project is made possible with partial funding from NZ Transport Agency.

NZ Transport Agency senior manager of road safety Fabian Marsh says that drivers make mistakes, but roads and roadsides can be designed to help prevent these from resulting in fatal crashes.

“Flexible road safety barriers down the middle of the road are there to catch vehicles and prevent serious head-on collisions. This project represents an important step in progressing our road network towards Vision Zero.”

