Tracked Changes PMEP Goes Live

The tracked changes version of the PMEP is now available on the Council website at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/resource-management-policy-and-plans/proposed-marlborough-environment-plan/decisions-on-the-pmep/pmep-tracked-changes-version

It shows all additions and deletions to the notified provisions of the PMEP as a result of the Hearing Panel’s decisions. In terms of Volume 1, 2 and 3, the changes to notified provisions are shown as tracked changes.

Please note it is not possible to provide an equivalent version for the Volume 4 maps. The link to Volume 4 will take you to PDF maps that incorporate decisions. However, you can compare the decision version of zoning map content to the notified version using this tool: https://marlborough.maps.arcgis.com/apps/StorytellingSwipe/index.html?appid=a41d97aab8cf461c9172046ca84a24b6

More information on the decisions is available from the Council website here: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/resource-management-policy-and-plans/proposed-marlborough-environment-plan/decisions-on-the-pmep

People who submitted to the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan now have until Thursday 16 April if they wish to appeal. Only those who have submitted on the Plan have a right to appeal.

People can access the information online or phone 03 520 7400 for further information.

