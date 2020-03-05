Go Beyond The Gates Of FMG Stadium Waikato For Fun, Free Community Event

FMG Stadium Waikato is opening its gates to the public so Hamiltonians can explore the venue and play on our home turf at a fun, free community event on Saturday 28 March from 10am to 2pm.

Take a rooftop walk with a bird’s eye view of the stadium, go behind-the-scenes among the changing rooms and corporate suites, have your photo taken running out of the tunnel or play ball on the newly renovated $1.3M turf – the FMG Stadium Waikato Open Day will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are unlocking the doors of the stadium to our community, providing them with a unique opportunity to see everything the venue has to offer,” says FMG Stadium Waikato Venue Manager Ben Slatter.

“As an international sports stadium that hosts numerous world-class events, FMG Stadium Waikato is a venue we want all Hamiltonians to be proud of and to experience first-hand for themselves. The open day will enable us to connect this key city asset with our wider community – and be a chance for some fun too,” says Mr Slatter.

H3, a business unit within Hamilton City Council, in conjunction with stadium naming rights partner FMG are organising this event. Other highlights on the day will include a treasure hunt for the children, line-marking demos by the stadium’s turf team, PlayStation on the big screen, live music, food and giveaways, plus the chance to meet popular mascots Little Chief, Mooloo and Monzee.

The event will also feature some of the key sporting partners associated with the stadium including the Chiefs Rugby Club, Waikato Rugby Union (WRU), Waikato Bay of Plenty Football, Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and New Zealand Cricket.

To celebrate the rich history of FMG Stadium Waikato, an interactive 84m history wall is being installed along the Tristram St end of the stadium below the Chiefs’ corporate boxes. The history wall will be blessed and unveiled on the morning of 28 March and ready for viewing at the open day.

FMG’s Chief Client Officer Andrea Brunner says the FMG team are excited to meet people at the stadium. “We’re really looking forward to sharing in a fun day with the community. A highlight for us will be unveiling the stadium’s new history wall. We hope everyone feels a real sense of pride when they view this amazing piece of work,” says Ms Brunner.

To find out more visit fmgstadiumwaikato.co.nz

© Scoop Media

