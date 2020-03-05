Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Go Beyond The Gates Of FMG Stadium Waikato For Fun, Free Community Event

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 11:19 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

 

FMG Stadium Waikato is opening its gates to the public so Hamiltonians can explore the venue and play on our home turf at a fun, free community event on Saturday 28 March from 10am to 2pm.

Take a rooftop walk with a bird’s eye view of the stadium, go behind-the-scenes among the changing rooms and corporate suites, have your photo taken running out of the tunnel or play ball on the newly renovated $1.3M turf – the FMG Stadium Waikato Open Day will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“We are unlocking the doors of the stadium to our community, providing them with a unique opportunity to see everything the venue has to offer,” says FMG Stadium Waikato Venue Manager Ben Slatter.

“As an international sports stadium that hosts numerous world-class events, FMG Stadium Waikato is a venue we want all Hamiltonians to be proud of and to experience first-hand for themselves. The open day will enable us to connect this key city asset with our wider community – and be a chance for some fun too,” says Mr Slatter.

H3, a business unit within Hamilton City Council, in conjunction with stadium naming rights partner FMG are organising this event. Other highlights on the day will include a treasure hunt for the children, line-marking demos by the stadium’s turf team, PlayStation on the big screen, live music, food and giveaways, plus the chance to meet popular mascots Little Chief, Mooloo and Monzee.

The event will also feature some of the key sporting partners associated with the stadium including the Chiefs Rugby Club, Waikato Rugby Union (WRU), Waikato Bay of Plenty Football, Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic and New Zealand Cricket.

To celebrate the rich history of FMG Stadium Waikato, an interactive 84m history wall is being installed along the Tristram St end of the stadium below the Chiefs’ corporate boxes. The history wall will be blessed and unveiled on the morning of 28 March and ready for viewing at the open day.

FMG’s Chief Client Officer Andrea Brunner says the FMG team are excited to meet people at the stadium. “We’re really looking forward to sharing in a fun day with the community. A highlight for us will be unveiling the stadium’s new history wall. We hope everyone feels a real sense of pride when they view this amazing piece of work,” says Ms Brunner.

To find out more visit fmgstadiumwaikato.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

Covid-19: Third Case Confirmed In NZ

MOH: The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a New Zealand resident. The third case is an Auckland man in his 40s who has close family, also New Zealand residents, who have recently returned to this country after visiting Iran ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 