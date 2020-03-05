Fire Danger Still High In Nelson/Tasman

Despite recent rainfall, fire danger levels throughout most of Nelson and Tasman remain high says Principal Rural Fire Officer Ian Reade.

A total fire ban is still in place across Nelson and Tasman district except Golden Bay which has a restricted season due to the higher rainfall there in February.

"We still have a large amount of dead grass around from the spring growth that presents a risk for fire ignition and spread," Ian Reade says.

Fire and Emergency NZ is closely monitoring and assessing the conditions daily.

"There is more rain forecast this weekend. If that occurs and there is sufficient green up of vegetation, we will look to lift the prohibited season (total fire ban) to a restricted season for all of Nelson/Tasman.

"We urge people to pay attention to the fire season status in their area and continue to take no risks - one spark is all it takes to start a fire."

When a restricted season is in place most open-air fires require a permit.

Details about applying for permits in your area can be found at www.checkitsalright.nz

© Scoop Media

