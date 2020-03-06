Lansdowne Park To Get New No. 1 Pitch

Councillors agreed at yesterday’s Assets and Services Committee to bring forward $700k in funding to refurbish the Lansdowne Park No.1 sports field in Blenheim. The money was budgeted for expenditure in 2023/24 but councillors decided to bring it forward.

Committee chair Nadine Taylor said the money will transform the pitch three years earlier than was planned and is a win-win for the community.

“This means the field will be completely renovated into a sand-based pitch, which will dramatically improve its drainage and avoid the waterlogging that it has suffered from.”

“It also means the field will be able to handle a higher volume of games than is currently possible, allowing one more day’s play a week, and pitch repair timeframes will be shorter than before.”

“This is really great news for the many teams who use the field, from the schools to the local clubs and it means we can offer a higher quality playing surface for the Mako Mitre 10 Cup rugby games.”

