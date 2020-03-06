Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Join The Waewae Express This Walk2Work Day

Friday, 6 March 2020, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians are encouraged to ditch the wheels and use the waewae express for Walk2Work day on Wednesday 11 March.

Walk2Work day is run by Living Streets Aotearoa, with support from Wellington City Council, and is designed to encourage people who would normally drive, take a bus or cycle to work, to walk at least part of the journey instead.

According to the 2018 Census, the Wellington region contained the highest proportion of employed adults travelling to work via public transport (bus and train) or walking and jogging.

Wellington city had almost four times (19.3 percent or 23,400 people) the national figures for people walking or jogging to work (5.2 percent or 127,350 people).

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says these numbers are something to be proud of, but we can always do better.

“These numbers show what a walkable city we live in, and we work hard to make it as accessible as possible for everyone.

“We have on-going projects to create safer, more inviting pedestrian environments like our Laneways and waterfront, and spaces for leisure activities like walking all over the capital – for locals and visitors alike.”

People walking along the waterfront on Walk2Work day should keep an eye out for the team stationed by the Water Whirler sculpture and grab a snack of fruit (courtesy of Commonsense Organics) or a hot cross bun (from New World Thorndon).

Living Streets suggests leaving for work that little bit earlier, encouraging your friends or work mates to join you, taking your re-usable coffee cup with you to grab a coffee on the way – and take in the sights of Wellington as you walk.

A number of Wellington City Councillors are also planning to walk on the day so people can get in touch with their local councillor to see what route they may be taking and join in, or check the Living Streets Aotearoa Facebook page for more information.

Councillor Rebecca Matthews, Associate Community Well-being portfolio holder, says there are walkways and trails all over the city, in our hills and along our coastlines.

“Our waterfront is the envy of many cities for leisure and pleasure walkers, and we also have a Welly Walks app for visitors to discover many of our hidden gems including landmarks, public art, and historic sites.

“Walking offers multiple health benefits and is relatively easy on the muscles and joints. Regular walking can help to reduce the risk of certain health-related conditions, such as diabetes, and reduce stress levels. Walking can also improve your heart rate and circulation, muscle and bone strength, and overall health and wellbeing.”

Walk2Work day is a New Zealand-wide event that encourages people to do just that – walk to work. This year’s focus is on the link between using public transport and walking, and celebrating walking in general.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 