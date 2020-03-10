Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

ORC To Consult On Lake Dunstan’s Inclusion In Navigational Safety Bylaw

Tuesday, 10 March 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

ORC’s bylaw must be amended in order to reverse the transfer of Maritime Delegation which previously delegated harbourmaster responsibilities on Lake Dunstan to the Central Otago District Council.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) began consultation today on proposed amendments to the ORC Navigation Safety Bylaw 2019. The amendments are required before ORC can reverse the transfer of harbourmaster responsibilities and delegation for Lake Dunstan from the Central Otago District Council (CODC) back to ORC.

ORC is currently responsible for maritime safety in all inland waters and all coastal waters out to the 12-nautical limit of the territorial sea of Otago, except for Lake Dunstan and the Queenstown Lakes area, which is administered by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

ORC Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook said that under the proposed changes, ORC’s bylaw would be extended to include Lake Dunstan, with some implications for people currently operating under CODC’s bylaw.

“Essentially, we’ll be looking to apply the rules in our bylaw that took effect last year to include Lake Dunstan. There are a couple of key differences from the existing CODC bylaw, namely around lifejackets and vessel identification.

“The current CODC bylaw requires lifejackets to be worn at all times, but ORC’s bylaw gives skippers the discretion to let people remove their lifejackets.

“There’s also currently no requirement under the CODC bylaw for vessels to be identified, which is a requirement under our bylaw that we’re proposing to extend to Lake Dunstan.”

Mr Rushbrook said the move would enable greater consistency across the region and with neighbouring regional councils.

Consultation on the proposed changes to the bylaw and the reversal of transfer of delegation is open from today until 10 April. To find out more, and to lodge a submission, visit http://yoursay.orc.govt.nz/lakedunstan

Submissions will be considered by a hearings panel, who will make a recommendation to the Council in relation to the amended Otago Navigational Safety Bylaw.

CODC moved to relinquish harbourmaster responsibility at a meeting in August 2019, and ORC resolved in September to reverse the delegation. CODC previously held the responsibility since 2006, and updated its own Navigation Safety Bylaws in 2017.

ORC’s Otago Navigational Safety Bylaw became operative in May 2019. It can be viewed online at https://www.orc.govt.nz/navbylaws

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Oil Market And National's Regulation Crusade

Safe to say, Vladimir Putin did not expect the response he has received amidships from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Earlier, Russia chose to walk away from the OPEC talks in Vienna that were aimed at reaching an agreement on how to reduce world oil production (and protect oil prices) in the light of the fall in demand being caused by the coronavirus. No doubt, Russia and its allies in the US shale industry probably glimpsed an opportunity to undercut OPEC and seize some of its customers. Bad move. In reply, Saudi Arabia has smashed the oil market by hugely ramping up production, signing up customers and drastically cutting the oil price in a fashion designed to knock Russia and other oil suppliers right out of contention. More>>


 

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 