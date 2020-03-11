Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Leading The Way For Community Talks On Climate Change

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Over 250 locals got involved in the weekend’s Takutai Kāpiti Summit – a Climate Change Summit run by Kāpiti Coast District Council.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Climate Committee Chair Thomas Nash says the event provided the opportunity for residents of Kāpiti to hear from mana whenua, local leaders and climate change experts, about the current and future impacts of climate change on the area and what can be done to reduce emissions and prepare for what is coming.

“It is so encouraging – and a real testament to the work of KCDC and local mana whenua – that an event organised to sit down and discuss climate action can gather 250 people on a beautiful summer Sunday.

“We will need many more of these discussions so that we can exchange views and ideas and build common understanding of the urgent climate choices we face as communities and individuals,” Cr Nash says.

Summit attendees got to enjoy food and entertainment, find out more about KCDC’s coastal project, dune restoration, sustainability and resilience, and take part in Q&A sessions with conference speakers.

Greater Wellington staff were on site to talk about the areas of the coast vulnerable to sea level rise and storm surge impacts, what the regional council is doing to prepare for the transition to a low carbon region, and to talk to locals about their climate change concerns and what climate actions they are taking.

“As we prepare for the first meeting of our new Climate Committee on 24 March at Waiwhetu Marae, we come away from the Takutai Kapiti Climate Summit buoyed by the knowledge that communities like Paekakariki, Raumati, Paraparaumu, Waikanae and Ōtaki are strongly engaged on this topic.

“That leadership is exactly what we need to make strong and wise decisions that will have a lasting impact on reducing emissions and preparing for the changes that are coming,” Cr Nash says.

Greater Wellington Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor says like Greater Wellington, last year KCDC made a declaration of climate emergency.

“This summit was a great way to foster engagement with the community on how to tackle aspects of climate change. Many local residents are already being faced with the impacts of climate change, so we really need to work together to protect communities.

“Our new Climate Committee, through our 10-point action plan, will allow us to make all of our decisions through a climate lens. We aim to show leadership in this space and have committed to an organisation-wide goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030,” Cr Gaylor says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 