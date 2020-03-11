Alpine Aqualand Reopens On Monday

Swimmers, splashers, sliders and soakers are all invited to jump back in to Alpine Aqualand, the district’s main aquatic facility located at Queenstown Events Centre (QEC), from Monday 16 March when it reopens after the successful completion of repairs to its ceiling and ventilation system.

The lap pool, leisure pool and adult hot pool will be open from 6.00am-9.00pm weekdays from Monday, with the two hydroslides open at their normal weekday times of 4.00-6.30pm. Weekend and public holiday opening hours are 8.00am-8.00pm for the pools and 10.30am-4.30pm for the hydroslides.

To celebrate the reopening, QLDC Sport and Recreation is waiving admission fees for two special family pool parties on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March. Both days will feature free pool entry and free hydroslides for all customers between 10.30am-4.00pm plus inflatables, games and spot prizes.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Sport and Recreation Manager, Simon Battrick said it’s a way of thanking the community for its patience during the temporary closure.

“The repair work has secured the long-term future of this key community facility and we’re looking forward to having the doors back open on Monday. Everything is looking great,” he said.

In addition to the main repairs, Council has taken the opportunity to completely replace the floor liner of both the lap and leisure pools, lay an improved flooring surface around the pool hall, create a dedicated first aid room, install tog spinners in the change rooms, complete some remedial works on the hydroslide tower, create a new mural by the learn-to-swim pool, refresh signage and overhaul as much plant as possible.

Centre users will also notice new entry gates for the pool hall and gym which make it easier for members to enter.

Arrowtown Memorial Pool will close for the season at 6.00pm on Sunday 15 March to coincide with Alpine Aqualand’s reopening.

“We’ve had record numbers at Arrowtown this summer. Huge thanks to everyone who’s swum there especially our regular clubs and groups who relocated while Aqualand was closed,” said Mr Battrick.

QLDC Swim School will return to Alpine Aqualand with its usual intensive classes over the Easter holidays followed by a full schedule of classes starting in Term 2. Online bookings for Term 2 will open on Monday 6 April.

QLDC Sport and Recreation would like to thank the following contractors who helped deliver the project some two weeks earlier than the revised reopening date set in October: Hanlon Plumbing, Jacobs Construction, Naylor Love, Powell Fenwick Consultants, Ranger Specialist Coatings, RCP Project Management and Warren and Mahoney Architects.

