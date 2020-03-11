Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Climate Action Plan To Be Considered

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Councillors will be asked to adopt a Climate Action Plan at the full Council meeting on Thursday 12 March.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said the draft plan has been developed following many months of expert advice and community engagement and sends a strong message that QLDC is serious about, and committed to, addressing climate impacts.

“The draft plan is aligned to Vision Beyond 2050 and demonstrates bold and progressive leadership on behalf of our community, who have told us very clearly through the Quality of Life survey results and feedback on earlier drafts that they are concerned about the effects of climate change on our district,” Mr Theelen said.

The mandate from Council to prepare a Climate Action plan was given in late 2018, and early engagement on climate change issues were captured as part of the My Place workshops completed throughout the district in February and March 2019. There were also focus groups held with local climate experts, iwi and key stakeholders. The draft plan was then published and community feedback gathered during August 2019, and a number of workshops held with Councillors. Tomorrow, Council is being asked to adopt the plan.

“The plan is Council’s first step to formally address a Climate Action programme, and is a very positive beginning. The proposed Draft 2020-2021 Annual Plan will seek additional funding to help implement the plan, as will the next Ten Year Plan in 2021. The Climate Action Plan highlights that we have a big role to play alongside the initiatives and decisions of Central Government, businesses, and a myriad of individual action. A collaborative and cross-sector approach is required, as is an open mind to how the outcomes and actions identified in the plan are delivered. Much will depend on developing strong networks and identifying effective initiatives,” Mr Theelen said.

The overall goals for the district highlighted in the Climate Action Plan are to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, and to be resilient to the local impact of climate change across the whole district.

A number of high-level outcomes have been identified in the Climate Action Plan including developing transformational options for net-zero emissions public transport, supporting a climate responsive built environment and infrastructure, and working to ensure our communities are climate-conscious and resilient.

If adopted, early actions will include establishing an independent, multidisciplinary Climate Reference Group tasked with agreeing priority action areas, systematically embedding climate change risks and considerations into all Council decision-making processes, setting targets and measures for success, and strengthening local networks to progress community initiatives.

The draft Climate Action Plan and agenda report are available to download on the QLDC website: www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/council-documents/agendas-minutes/full-council

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 