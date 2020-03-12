Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rail Service Opening Date Proof Of Partnership

Thursday, 12 March 2020, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says today’s announcement of the first trip for Te Huia – the new passenger rail service between Hamilton and Papakura – shows that working in partnership is critical to delivering results for communities.

The launch date for the Te Huia service has been set for Monday 3 August 2020.

Hamilton City Council has been responsible for funding and for the provision of the infrastructure including building the new Transport Hub at Rotokauri and upgrading the Frankton station.

The Waikato Regional Council is operating the service, working alongside Hamilton City, KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Waikato District Council and Auckland Transport.

The Rotokauri Hub is part of Hamilton City Council’s $2B 10-Year capital investment across the city to enable and support planned, sustainable growth and look after the city’s future transport, infrastructure and community facilities.

“A growing city and a growing region must cater for all modes of transport,” Mayor Southgate said.

“We have to think beyond just private vehicles and ensure people can get around our city and connect with other major centres safely, efficiently and in ways which suit them.”

“This is an exciting step forward for Hamilton and the Transport Hub is part of a bigger growth package supporting mass transit. It has came out of the Hamilton to Auckland Corridor Plan which is a government, local government and iwi partnership to progress urban growth between the two cities.”

The total project cost to develop the Hub, including land costs, design work and additional roading, is $29M, of which $18.5M was contributed by central government through Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies.

When it opens the Hub will service more than 170 bus movements per weekday along with two morning peak rail services to Auckland and two returning evening services. The bus movements will quickly grow to over 400 per weekday.

The rail service will commence with two return services on weekdays timed to get commuters to Auckland in time for the start of the work day, with one return Saturday service. It will start in Frankton, stopping at Rotokauri and Huntly. There is also potential following the future electrification of the line between Papakura and Pukekohe for a Sunday service.

“The new rail service will be great for commuters and day-trippers and is a true partnership between local, regional and central government as well as Crown agencies,” Mayor Southgate says.

“There’s been a real commitment to making this happen, and I’d like to acknowledge the drive of Cr Dave Macpherson who has championed this project for many years.”

The majority of the Rotokauri Transport Hub will be complete on launch day, including the rail platform, park and ride facilities, bus interchange, roading upgrades, passenger bridge and stairs.

The lifts at Rotokauri may not be complete due to international supply chain issues which have delayed delivery of the machinery. The Council is working closely with Downer NZ to get the machinery delivered and installed as soon as possible.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 