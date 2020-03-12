Kāpiti IWD Event Raises $1000 For Kapiti Women’s Centre

Kāpiti, 12 March 2020, Kāpiti - More than 200 business people and community members helped raise $1000 for the rapidly expanding Kapiti Women’s Centre, at the 2020 International Women’s Day event held at Southwards on Friday the 6th of March.

Co-hosted by the Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce, its Women in Business Committee and Kāpiti Rotary, the internationally recognised event featured Karen O’Leary, well-known actor and comedian, Helen Turnbull, owner of Paraparaumu Beach restaurant 50-50, and Victoria Gaither, a respected international journalist hailing from Washington DC but living some of the year in Foxton Beach.

Celebrating the #eachforequal theme, the event explored what equality means to Kāpiti, its people and businesses.

Louise Waterworth, Centre Manager for the Kapiti Women’s Centre, said on accepting the donation, she looks forward to the day the Centre’s services are redundant but says the need is growing.

“Kapiti Women’s Centre continues to meet the demands on all the services offered at the Centre to our women and children in the community. The support that the Kapiti Women's centre receives from the IWD event means a lot to me, personally and professionally; the work that takes place in the centre comes with many challenges and pressures. I turn up to work each day because of the difference we strive to make, for the needs of our community every day. We aim to walk alongside each woman that needs the support on offer at the Women’s Centre. I know we do what we do because of the support we get from our community; other community groups and events such as IWD. The centre needs ongoing community support.

“For me, #eachforequal means empowering women in all areas of their lives and in our communities. I believe that it is possible through support from all members of our society; it’s not just a women's issue. It’s a human issue and it will take both men and women to commit to gender equality to achieve this,” says Louise Waterworth.

Jacinda Thorn, Chair of Kāpiti Chamber of Commerce says the event showcased how equality can be practised in our businesses and community.

“One consistent theme was ensuring there’s room at the table for each other - whether that’s as an employer, employee or in the community. It was inspiring to hear from each of our speakers about their own personal journey and how they’re practising equality in their own day-to-day lives," says Jacinda Thorn

Victoria Gaither, MC for IWD 2020, has travelled New Zealand interviewing women for a digital photo exhibition, and says if women help other women succeed, we all benefit.

“#eachforequal means I have the ability to help create opportunities, directly or indirectly, for women around the world by promoting equal values across the board, at home, in the workplace, in my community, and in everyday life. If all women are equal it makes it easy for every woman to achieve,” says Victoria Gaither.



The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce exists to advance the economy by creating wealth and employment and solve local business issues by providing a collective voice for business in Kāpiti. Over 300 members in Kāpiti belong to the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce to stay connected, network and gain knowledge and support from our local membership.

© Scoop Media

