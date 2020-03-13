Recycling Crate Roll-out Starts Monday

New kerbside recycling crates will start being delivered to Hastings residents from Monday, March 16 ahead of the new recycling collection contract starting May 1.

Properties on the current recycling kerbside collection routes will receive three 45-litre crates – any crate can be used for any item, they just need to be separated into paper and cardboard, glass, and plastic and cans.

The new crate system has been introduced as a result of community consultation on the Hastings and Napier Joint Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, which was adopted in September 2018 and aims to reduce the amount of rubbish going to the Omarunui Landfill, and increase recycling by 20 per cent.

Hastings District Council is asking residents to hold onto the crates until the new collection service contracted to Smart Environmental Ltd begins on May 1.

Along with the crates, people will receive handy information guides to help them use the new recycling system correctly and reduce their waste.

If people see crates being delivered but have not received theirs, they should not be concerned as the delivery is happening over the next month.

Residents can check he estimated date of delivery for their crates on the map link on the council website www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/waste.

If the crates have not arrived by April 16, contact the council on 871 5000.

© Scoop Media

