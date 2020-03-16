Police Making Enquiries Into Kelston Sudden Deaths

Attribute to Detective Inspector John Sutton, Waitematā CIB:

Police are making enquiries into a sudden death incident in Kelston this morning.

Ambulance staff requested Police attendance just after 9.30am where two people had been located deceased.

The deaths are being treated as unexplained at the very early stage of our enquiries.

Police are unable to comment around specifics of the two deceased at this time.

As part of our enquiries, post-mortem examinations will be carried out on the two people as well as a scene examination at the property.

Police will provide a further update once it becomes available.

© Scoop Media

