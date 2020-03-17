Two-vehicle Collision, Te Wharepu Road - Crash - Rangiriri - Waikato
Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency Services are responding to a two-vehicle
collision on Te Wharepu Road.
Police were advised at
about 7.20am.
Four people have been reported to be
injured.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or
expect
delays.
