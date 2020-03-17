Police Appeal For Information Following Argument At Rugby Grounds

Police are appealing for witnesses following an argument at the Southland Rugby League Grounds on Sunday 15 March.

The argument involving a member of the public happened around 12pm during a Rugby League game.

Police would like to speak to anyone who had witnessed the argument at the time.

Anyone with information that may assist Police investigation are asked to call 105 quoting file number 200315/9294.

Information can also be provided anonymously via 0800 555 11.

© Scoop Media

