Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Reconsiders Annual Plan In Light Of Covid-19

Friday, 20 March 2020, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Councillors met yesterday to reconsider their response to the draft 2020/21 Annual Plan with respect to the rapidly changing situation in regard to COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Mayor Andy Foster says the Council recognises many businesses and ratepayers are already feeling the economic impact of the pandemic and this is expected to increase in coming months.

“We’re dealing with an unprecedented and fast-changing environment. We need to deal with that nimbly, but calmly, thinking about both the immediate challenges for our community and the medium- and longer-term needs of our city which has important issues and opportunities beyond the current situation.

“So our Annual Plan has to allow us to continue providing the services the public expect and respond to the investment needs of the city, while also managing the impact of rates on businesses and residents.

“Yesterday, in light of the current and evolving issues the city and country is facing, we asked officers to include a number of initiatives for the Council to consider as part of our Annual Plan deliberations. These include:

· Looking for options to increase efficiencies and take on a greater degree of risk in the budget. This includes thinking about how we will minimise the impact on ratepayers of passing on significantly reduced income and increased spending that results directly from the coronavirus pandemic.

· Reassessing proposed fee increases to ease the impact on the local economy and residents, including parking fees and liquor licences.

· Remodelling the budget and funding to propose lower rates options. This includes increasing debt funding of costs that provide benefit over a number of years.

Mayor Foster says the Council acknowledges the economic slowdown is likely to cause significant cashflow issues for ratepayers and businesses.

“In addition to the Government’s relief package, we’ll consider options to assist those most in need, including allowing for delayed payment of the final rates instalment in the current year, and options to postpone the payment of 2020/21 rates.

“We’ve listened to the public saying they want clear decisionmaking and reduced red tape. We’ll take these decisions straight to the Council on 2 April so we can get your views on these proposals as soon as possible.

“We know we may need to look at more options as the situation with Covid-19 develops, and will have the opportunity to respond and consider public feedback before finalising the Annual Plan in June,” says Mayor Foster.

“In the meantime I encourage Wellingtonians to look after each other, stick to the health advice and continue supporting local businesses as best they can. We will get through this together.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 