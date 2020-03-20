Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keeping Calm, Clean And Kind Key To Getting Through

Friday, 20 March 2020, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says that while COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation, keeping calm, clean and kind is how Kāpiti will get through.

“Yesterday, the Government made some tough decisions to make sure we can contain the virus by going hard and going early,” says Mayor Guru.

“Outdoor events with more than 500 people and indoor events of over 100 people should be cancelled. These measures don’t apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport.

“We are working closely with Government, as well as our regional partners and health organisations, on what this means for our libraries, pools and recreation centres.

“For now we have not closed our facilities. We have increased our cleaning rotations using hospital grade disinfectant and have advised our staff to stay at home if they feel unwell.

“We understand there’s a lot of concern in our community about COVID-19 – this is normal but it’s important to remember that with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low.

“We are encouraging people to stay calm, exercise a little patience and kindness, follow good hygiene practices and to stay at home if they feel unwell.

“Shop normally and don’t panic buy. There is enough stock of most products, including food produce, but with the unusually and consistently high customer demand it is difficult to re-supply stores quickly.

“The Government has released an economic response package to help cushion the impact of COVID-19 and support the economy during the crisis. If you’re not sure what assistance may be available, don’t know who to contact for help or if would just like more information, visit www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997.

Mayor Guru says looking after our mental wellbeing is just as important as our physical health at this time.

“It’s normal to feel distressed, but if you feel you are not coping, it’s important to seek help. For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737. This service is free, available 24/7 and gives you the chance to talk with a trained counsellor.

“Remember, we’re all in this together and together we will get through.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 