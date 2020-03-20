Keeping Calm, Clean And Kind Key To Getting Through

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says that while COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation, keeping calm, clean and kind is how Kāpiti will get through.

“Yesterday, the Government made some tough decisions to make sure we can contain the virus by going hard and going early,” says Mayor Guru.

“Outdoor events with more than 500 people and indoor events of over 100 people should be cancelled. These measures don’t apply to workplaces, schools, supermarkets or public transport.

“We are working closely with Government, as well as our regional partners and health organisations, on what this means for our libraries, pools and recreation centres.

“For now we have not closed our facilities. We have increased our cleaning rotations using hospital grade disinfectant and have advised our staff to stay at home if they feel unwell.

“We understand there’s a lot of concern in our community about COVID-19 – this is normal but it’s important to remember that with continued vigilance the chance of widespread community outbreak is expected to remain low.

“We are encouraging people to stay calm, exercise a little patience and kindness, follow good hygiene practices and to stay at home if they feel unwell.

“Shop normally and don’t panic buy. There is enough stock of most products, including food produce, but with the unusually and consistently high customer demand it is difficult to re-supply stores quickly.

“The Government has released an economic response package to help cushion the impact of COVID-19 and support the economy during the crisis. If you’re not sure what assistance may be available, don’t know who to contact for help or if would just like more information, visit www.covid19.govt.nz or call the free government helpline on 0800 779 997.

Mayor Guru says looking after our mental wellbeing is just as important as our physical health at this time.

“It’s normal to feel distressed, but if you feel you are not coping, it’s important to seek help. For support with grief, anxiety, distress or mental wellbeing, you can call or text 1737. This service is free, available 24/7 and gives you the chance to talk with a trained counsellor.

“Remember, we’re all in this together and together we will get through.”

© Scoop Media

