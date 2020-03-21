Fatal Fleeing Driver Crash, Oamaru

One person has died following a fleeing driver incident in Oamaru this morning.

Police received a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Hampden-Palmerston Road, Waimate, around 6:30am.

Shortly before 7am, a Police unit spotted the vehicle in the Alma area and attempted to stop it.

The driver fled from Police.

Officers followed for a short time before abandoning the incident.

The vehicle was then located crashed at the intersection of Severn Street and Wansbeck Street in Oamaru.

One of the vehicle's occupants died at the scene, and a second occupant was transported to hospital by helicopter.

"Our officers go out every day looking to make the community safer - this is the absolute last thing any officer wants to see happen on their shift," says Otago Coastal Area Commander, Inspector Marty Gray.

"It is an absolutely tragic outcome.

We would always advise that anyone who is signaled to stop by Police should simply stop."

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

They are asked to call 105 and quote event number P041408802.

The officers involved in the incident will receive support in the coming days.

The IPCA will be notified of the incident.

