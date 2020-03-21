All Archives NZ Sites Close Reading Rooms Temporarily To Help Slow COVID-19

The decision to close the Archives New Zealand Christchurch and Dunedin reading rooms has been made today. This follows the closure of the reading rooms at sites in Auckland and Wellington last night at 6pm.

“The decision to close our Christchurch and Dunedin sites immediately to the public has been made in accordance with the government’s goal to slow down Covid-19. This is a temporary measure and will be reviewed in fourteen days.” says Chief Archivist, Richard Foy.

“The Prime Minister has asked all New Zealanders to limit movement around the country and to take steps such as physical distancing. This decision is in response to the step changes the Government is asking for.”

Archives staff will still be onsite and will continue to work to provide services such as government loans requests and online services.

