Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proactive Steps During Covid-19

Sunday, 22 March 2020, 3:05 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

No front door entry on buses from Tuesday 24 March

Auckland Transport and its operators are making changes to the way buses operate because of COVID-19. From this Tuesday, 24 March, passengers will be required to use the rear door to get on and off the bus.

At this stage none of the confirmed or suspected cases of COVID- 19 in New Zealand have been linked to the use of public transport. However this is a sensible precautionary measure to help limit the spread of infection and ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible by minimising the physical contact between customers and bus drivers.

Auckland Transport has previously stepped up cleaning on buses and trains we operate and we’ve installed hand sanitiser stations at key locations.

  • Customers are asked to tag on and off with their HOP card as normal but are to use the tag machine by the rear door of the bus.
  • Customers who use a wheel chair or other mobility device or require driver assistance can still use the front door.

Auckland Transport continues to support Government advice and

• Encourage those who are sick in anyway, or aged over 70, to not travel on public transport and to use online shopping and phone services where possible.

• You should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, particularly if you have fever cough or difficulty breathing or have recently been to a country of concern .

This is a stressful time for us all. We also ask that people be tolerant and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation until this global issue can be brought under control.

Auckland Transport continues to work closely with and take advice from the government and the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19 safety precautions.

Remember that the best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

We all have an important part to play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. For the latest information and advice from Auckland Transport go to https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/covid-19/.
For Ministry of Health updates go to https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 