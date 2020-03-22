Proactive Steps During Covid-19

No front door entry on buses from Tuesday 24 March

Auckland Transport and its operators are making changes to the way buses operate because of COVID-19. From this Tuesday, 24 March, passengers will be required to use the rear door to get on and off the bus.

At this stage none of the confirmed or suspected cases of COVID- 19 in New Zealand have been linked to the use of public transport. However this is a sensible precautionary measure to help limit the spread of infection and ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible by minimising the physical contact between customers and bus drivers.

Auckland Transport has previously stepped up cleaning on buses and trains we operate and we’ve installed hand sanitiser stations at key locations.

Customers are asked to tag on and off with their HOP card as normal but are to use the tag machine by the rear door of the bus.

Customers who use a wheel chair or other mobility device or require driver assistance can still use the front door.

Auckland Transport continues to support Government advice and

• Encourage those who are sick in anyway, or aged over 70, to not travel on public transport and to use online shopping and phone services where possible.

• You should contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, particularly if you have fever cough or difficulty breathing or have recently been to a country of concern .

This is a stressful time for us all. We also ask that people be tolerant and patient of everyone else who is in the same situation until this global issue can be brought under control.

Auckland Transport continues to work closely with and take advice from the government and the Ministry of Health regarding COVID-19 safety precautions.

Remember that the best place to find the latest information about the COVID-19 situation in New Zealand is on the Government’s special COVID-19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/

Auckland Transport’s COVID-19 page is at: https://at.govt.nz/COVID-19

We all have an important part to play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. For the latest information and advice from Auckland Transport go to https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/service-announcements/covid-19/.

For Ministry of Health updates go to https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

