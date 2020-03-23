The Salvation Army Works With Government To Provide Services To New Zealanders
Monday, 23 March 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is working with the Government to
formulate a nationwide response to Covid-19.
The
Army’s focus continues to be on the health and wellbeing
of our staff and the wider New Zealand community.
We
are working collaboratively with the Government and other
agencies to support the most vulnerable New
Zealanders.
We will continue to update the public as
we have more
information.
© Scoop Media
Caring for people, transforming lives and reforming society.
The Salvation Army is an international movement and an evangelical branch of the Christian Church that expresses its ministry through a range of spiritual and social programmes. Our operational headquarters for New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga is in Wellington, New Zealand.