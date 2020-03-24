Police Acknowledge IPCA Report Regarding Balclutha Vehicle Stop And Arrest
Attributable to Inspector Marty Gray, Otago Coastal Area Commander:
Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report into an officers tactical option decision making and application when conducting a vehicle stop and arrest procedure in Balclutha in November 2017.
Police conducted an employment investigation into the matter and action was taken in accordance with the disciplinary process under the New Zealand Police Code of Conduct.
Police will continue to reinforce education and training for officers, utilising the TENR risk assessment framework to enhance the best service delivery as a result of the Authority’s findings.