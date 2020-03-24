Police Investigating Boating Incident Seek Public's Help To Identify Man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify this man, who we believe can assist our enquiries into an investigation relating to the use of a stolen boat in January.

The boat was allegedly stolen on the morning of 10th January from its mooring in the Weiti River, Wade Heads in Whangaparaoa.

A 35-year-old man from Te Atatu was arrested and charged in relation to unlawfully using a boat and is currently before the courts.

Police investigating this incident want to hear from this man, who we believe has information which can help our ongoing enquiries.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity, or the incident itself, is asked to contact Senior Constable David Powley by phoning 105 or emailing DPJ329@police.govt.nz

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or send us a private Facebook message.

