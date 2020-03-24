Chapel Closed In Response To COVID-19 Alert Level Changes

In preparing and planning to comply with the Government’s directives to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the Hastings District Council has made some changes to some of its services.

Council is aware that this is an uncertain and unsettling time for the community, and is trying to minimise disruption as much as possible.

To support the national efforts to contain this virus, however, council has had to make the difficult decision to close the chapel at the Hastings cemetery until further notice.

Although the chapel is closed to services, the crematorium is still operating, and burials are being performed.

While we understand and respect people’s need to be together when grieving, we have no choice but to direct people not to gather at Hastings’ cemeteries for burials, or at the crematorium.

This is necessary in order to comply with the Level 3 alert, which is moving to a Level 4 response at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

For more information people should email cemetery@hdc.govt.nz.

We will be updating the COVID-19 section of our website in coming days with comprehensive information about council’s essential services.

Go to covid19.govt.nz or the Ministry of Health website for all other COVID-19 information and updates.

© Scoop Media

