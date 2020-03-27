Council To Livestream Virtual Meeting

Hamilton City Council’s first meeting in which Elected Members are taking part remotely will be livestreamed to the public.

The Extraordinary Meeting at 1pm today (Friday 27 March) is the Council’s first under new legislation which came into effect yesterday.

The COVID-19 Response (Urgent Management Measures) Legislation Act 2020 amends the Local Government Act 2002 and Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 to allow Elected Members to meet remotely and still satisfy quorum requirements.

The meeting, featuring all of the Council’s Elected Members appearing remotely via an audio-visual link, will discuss the Council’s response package to COVID-19.

The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/livestream

