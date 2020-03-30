Sudden Death, O'Reily Avenue, Wellington
Monday, 30 March 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man died as a result of an incident
on O’Reily Avenue, Wellington, yesterday
afternoon.
Emergency services were notified at 12.15pm
that a person had been crushed between a truck and a wall on
O'Reily Avenue.
Sadly the man died at the
scene.
WorkSafe was notified and the man’s death has
been referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations