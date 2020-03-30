Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Caroline Bay Dog Prohibition Extended Until Further Notice

Monday, 30 March 2020, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is extending the ban on dogs on Caroline Bay Beach until further notice as part of its fight against COVID-19.

The council is also asking owners to keep dogs on the lead at all times, even when in dog exercise areas, and has closed the dog park to help minimise contact and stop the spread of the disease.

Dogs are normally allowed on the tidal areas of Caroline Bay Beach from 1 April to 31 October each year.

Timaru District Council Civil Defence Controller Tracy Tierney said that the council decision to close the spot wasn’t taken lightly.

“The Prime Minister has advised people to act as if we have the virus, research also suggests the virus can cling to dogs’ fur and even passed between dogs through close contact and play,” she said.

“The rules are also clear that people shouldn’t be driving to areas for recreational purposes, only essential trips.

“There is the additional risk that if a dog got involved in a scuffle or an attack, their owners may have to come into close contact to separate the dogs.

“Dogs are part of your bubble, and need to keep their distance just as people do, so they must be kept on the lead at all times.”

The prohibition of dogs at Caroline Bay will be reviewed once the government changes the COVID-19 Alert level.

For more information about how to keep you and your family safe, visit covid19.govt.nz

