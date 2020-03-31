UPDATE: Serious Crash Lineside Road (SH71)

The motorcyclist involved in the crash on SH 71/Lineside Road earlier today has died.

The crash, which also involved an SUV, happened around 1pm today.

The Lineside Road overpass remains closed while emergency services work at the scene.

A Rangiora family has now lost one of their own, and Inspector Peter Cooper says just because our routines may have changed during these Alert Level 4 restrictions, doesn’t mean our safe driving skills should.

“Even though our roads have fewer vehicles on them, the risk of a crash remains the same,” he says.

“If you absolutely must travel, for essential supplies or for work, you need to pay just as much attention to what’s around you as you usually would.

“Drive at a safe speed for the conditions, put down the cellphone, and don’t drive while fatigued, so you can get home safely to your loved ones.”

