Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Scouts New Zealand Launches “Scouting From Home” For All New Zealand Families

Monday, 6 April 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Scouts New Zealand

Wellington: 6 April 2020. Scouts New Zealand today launched its “Scouting from Home” programme and a website where families looking for activities for their young people during the Level 4 alert can sign up. The programme is open to all New Zealand families.

Scouts New Zealand Programme Manager John Williams said, “The service is like a weekly food delivery service. Every week, a programme of activities will be delivered to everyone who signs up.”

There are three streams of activity – personal, adventure and community – and three levels of difficulty – basic, moderate and advanced. Activities include, for example, learning the New Zealand Sign Language and identifying ways to keep in contact with your community.

“There will be something in the programme for young people of all ages and abilities”, said Mr. Williams, “And anyone with young people at home who need something to do is welcome to join us.”

Initial feedback from parents of Scouts who have been involved to date is enormously positive.

“One mother told us that the programme: ‘has transformed my daughter. She has had a week of everything she loves being cancelled and has been feeling pretty sad. This email, with an exciting programme has lifted her spirits tremendously (and I’m pretty happy too!),’” said Mr Williams.

Sign up for Scouting from Home at https://scouts.nz/join-scouting-from-home/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Scouts New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lockdown, Masks And Aerosol Transmission

Ironically, our relative success in suppressing the exponential spread of Covid-19 is only increasing the pressure to ease back from those measures, on a regional basis at least. We seem set on course to start tentatively emerging from lockdown in about a fortnight, about the same time as community transmission is likely to be continuing to pick up steam. This partial surrender to the mounting economic (and political) pressure to ease the lockdown is likely to come at a cost... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 