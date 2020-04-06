Scouts New Zealand Launches “Scouting From Home” For All New Zealand Families

Wellington: 6 April 2020. Scouts New Zealand today launched its “Scouting from Home” programme and a website where families looking for activities for their young people during the Level 4 alert can sign up. The programme is open to all New Zealand families.

Scouts New Zealand Programme Manager John Williams said, “The service is like a weekly food delivery service. Every week, a programme of activities will be delivered to everyone who signs up.”

There are three streams of activity – personal, adventure and community – and three levels of difficulty – basic, moderate and advanced. Activities include, for example, learning the New Zealand Sign Language and identifying ways to keep in contact with your community.

“There will be something in the programme for young people of all ages and abilities”, said Mr. Williams, “And anyone with young people at home who need something to do is welcome to join us.”

Initial feedback from parents of Scouts who have been involved to date is enormously positive.

“One mother told us that the programme: ‘has transformed my daughter. She has had a week of everything she loves being cancelled and has been feeling pretty sad. This email, with an exciting programme has lifted her spirits tremendously (and I’m pretty happy too!),’” said Mr Williams.

Sign up for Scouting from Home at https://scouts.nz/join-scouting-from-home/

