Message From Mayor John Leggett – Stay Home This Long Weekend

Mayor John Leggett is urging Marlburians to stay home, stay local and stay safe this Easter weekend.

Mayor Leggett says for many of us Easter is usually a time to get together with family and friends, head out to the Sounds or take part in many of the outdoor activities we’re lucky enough to have on our doorstep here in Marlborough.

“But this year, in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak we must all play our part in breaking the chain of transmission and that means continuing to stay in our bubble, stay home and stay local,” Mayor Leggett said.

“Everyone has done a great job so far and I urge you to keep up the good work. That means avoiding the temptation to travel this long weekend. It also means putting on hold activities including fishing, swimming, surfing, hunting and tramping which feature on the list of banned activities at alert level 4.”

“The Police will be keeping a close eye on local traffic flows and may stop vehicles, and the Harbourmaster will be out on the water in the Sounds ensuring people are playing by the rules and staying away unless they are providing an essential service.”

“Today, as we move into the beginning of the third week of the lockdown period, I want to acknowledge those in our community who have been working hard across a range of essential services.”

“To our local health workers, Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews, supermarket workers, accommodation providers, farmers and food producers, our Civil Defence and Emergency Management Team, Te Rōpū a Manaaki a Iwi and all of the volunteer community agencies who are working to keep us safe during this uncertain time, I on behalf of our community, thank you very much.”

“I wish everyone a safe and happy Easter weekend. Stay home and look after each other,” Mayor Leggett said.

