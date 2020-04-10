Water Safety Over Easter

Water Safety New Zealand is disappointed to hear some Kiwis are trying to head out on or into the sea or to holiday homes over the Easter break.

“Easter is traditionally a time when kiwis get out on the water or into the outdoors so this message is as important now than ever. Now is not the time. Our playground will still be there when we all get through this,” says CEO Jonty Mills.

"The reality is people ignoring these warnings are putting themselves and rescue services in harms way and potentially exposing them to COVID-19," says Mills.

