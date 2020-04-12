Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wider Footpaths A Big Step Forward

Sunday, 12 April 2020, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Living Streets Aotearoa

Living Streets Aotearoa welcomes Associate Transport Minister Genter’s announcement today of funding for widening footpaths

“Walking is healthy and popular both in lockdown and normal times,” says Celia Wade-Brown, Living Streets Aotearoa National Secretary. “Walkers of all ages need decent spaces to walk, jog or run. Far too many town and city streets are too narrow or poorly maintained although there are already more people on foot than driving in many locations, especially at the moment. More people walking makes a place more vibrant, enjoyable, safe and will help local businesses return to economic prosperity”.

Ms Wade-Brown adds “People need to feel safe, to be willing to walk and to let their children walk to school post-lockdown. These temporary extensions should be made permanent as soon as possible. I call on citizens to tell their Councils which streets are top priority. In Wellington I’d pick the Wellington South Coast for wider paths and Jervois Quay for pop-up cycle lanes but there must be many more around the country. Bigger projects like Skypath and the Great Harbour Way need to be advanced too but that’s beyond the scope of Innovating Streets. ”

“Walking is great medicine too. It’s accessible, it’s inclusive, and it’s affordable. Humans need to walk!”

Living Streets Aotearoa also supports Innovative Streets funding for pop-up cycleways. More people cycling instead of driving is good news for air quality and health but space needs to be created so cyclists aren’t unnerving people on foot, especially those with disabilities. Former Mayor Wade-Brown is a keen walker and cyclist and says, “Cyclists logically want to go faster than walking speed. Let’s give them the separate space to do so. I hope this announcement signals a change in direction for the Government away from putting cyclists of all ages onto existing footpaths.”

Background

Living Streets Aotearoa is the New Zealand organisation for people on foot, promoting walking-friendly communities. We are a nationwide organisation with local branches and affiliates throughout New Zealand.

Walking helps children to develop independence and enhances their physical health and mental well-being.

Walking helps elderly people to maintain health, independence and social connection.

Walking helps everyone’s mental and physical wellbeing. Walking is great medicine especially for depression, muscle mass, reducing obesity, increasing bone density and cardiovascular health.

Walking is essential for retail success and public transport viability.

Walking is permitted during Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown as long as people maintain 2m physical distancing.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Living Streets Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 