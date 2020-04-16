Bake Healthy Without White Flour

Avid home bakers stuck in lockdown should not be deterred by recent reports that flour is in short supply at local supermarkets.

“Who needs highly refined white flour when, mostly, you can easily access a packet of rolled oats and create your own,” says Whole Food Living food editor, Catherine Barclay.

She says if the current lockdown has shown anything to any of us “then surely it shows up our need to be more resourceful,” she says.

Her real concern is with health, “and that definitely connects with the food we eat,” she says.

“Unfortunately, most of what we are seeing on television isn’t healthy. I fully support parents doing great things with their kids during lockdown but, to me, teaching them about whole food and how we all need to change our way of eating in future is essential.”

To show how easy it is to cook without traditional white flour, she has created three recipes and has published them on her website, wholefoodliving.life.

“Unfortunately, space prevented us from including these recipes in our latest Autumn magazine, which has just come out. I was going to hold them off for our winter issue, but then there was so much happening about COVID-19 and the lack of white flour that I thought it was a good idea to release them now.”

She says there is a considerable difference in the health value of using rolled oats in backing to using plain white flour.

“It’s much better for our health. The sad thing about much of our modern cooking is that it contains virtually no fibre whatsoever.

“Fibre is essential for our gut health and, as science tells us, our gut is ground zero for our immune system which needs to stay strong throughout our lives and especially in the face of things like COVID-19.”

You can view Catherine’s recipes at the links below.

Banana Oat Pancakes:

https://wholefoodliving.life/banana-oat-pancake

Cinnamon Apple Oat Muffins:

https://wholefoodliving.life/cinnamon-apple-oat-muffins

Apple and Cranberry Crumble:

https://wholefoodliving.life/cinnamon-apple-oat-muffins

© Scoop Media

