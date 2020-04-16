Storm Damage On Wellington's South Coast - And Road Closure Update

· The road between Moa Point and Breaker Bay is closed to through traffic and will probably remain closed for the rest of the day while debris is cleared and repairs are made to the roadway. Tar seal has lifted in some areas due to the impact of waves yesterday.

· The road between Island Bay and Owhiro Bay remains closed to through traffic, pedestrians and cyclists – sightseers will be turned back today while debris clearance and repair work continues. It will also stay closed for the rest of the day.

· Council contractors are continuing to move large amounts of rock, gravel, driftwood and seaweed from the roadways and will have ‘sucker’ trucks on hand to clear roadside drains that have become full of debris. Contractors are also helping residents clear access to their houses where necessary.

· Owhiro Bay Parade – the access to Red Rocks – is also closed except to residents.

· Council engineers will do further checks of the sea frontage, roadways and infrastructure in the next couple of days to determine the full extent of any wave damage or erosion.

