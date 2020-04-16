Man Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident
Thursday, 16 April 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 51-year-old man has been arrested following a fleeing
driver incident in Te Anau yesterday.
The man was
located around 1pm today in Te Anau.
He will face
multiple charges and is due to appear at Invercargill
District Court
tomorrow.
