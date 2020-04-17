Pop-Up COVID-19 Clinics To Be Held On Saturday At Tōrere And Ōpape Marae

Pop-Up Covid-19 assessment clinics will be held on Saturday (18 April) at two Eastern Bay marae near Ōpōtiki.

The two-hour-long drive-through screening assessment and testing clinics will be held first at Tōrere Marae and then at Ōpape Marae. The details are:

Tōrere Marae

When: 10am-12midday

Where Tōrere Marae

SH35/10 Te Waiiti Road (this is the back entrance)

Tōrere

Ōpape Marae

When: 1.30-3.30pm

Where Ōpape Marae

76C Ōpape Beach Road

Toatoa

The mobile Pop-Ups provide a kaupapa Māori mobile service to ensure small and rural communities have accessible COVID-19 assessment; and incorporates wrap around services. The drive-throughs have been set up by Eastern Bay PHA (EBPHA) and local General Practice with support from Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB), in collaboration with local hapu/iwi in each area.

The process will assess, test (if needed) and manage people with potential COVID-19 symptoms while minimising risk of transmission and ensuring wrap around services are also offered.

All patients with the following symptoms are eligible to be seen at the drive-through facility:

• Cough

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Runny Nose

All symptoms can be with or without fever. If you have your NHI number, please bring this with you. If you are unsure if you meet the eligibility, please call your General Practice or Healthline for advice.

All patients are required to arrive at the drive-thru assessment centre in a vehicle, only with people within your bubble.

© Scoop Media

