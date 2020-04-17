Auckland Council Makes Feeble Progress On Rates Relief

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is slamming the decision not to consult on a rates freeze, but instead plow ahead with a 2.5 to 3.5% rates hike.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Jo Holmes says, “Replacing a 3.5% hike to general rates with a 2.5% percent hike is a step in the right direction, but it’s pretty feeble. It suggests that the council is only tinkering with its old spending priorities, when it needs to wake up to the new economic reality.”

“While the decision to suspend the accommodation providers targeted rate is welcome, that was inevitable. Even Auckland Council can’t milk a dead cow.”

“A zero percent rate hike is achievable with sensible cuts to payroll and slashing now redundant arms of Council such as ATEED. At the very least, this option should be put out for consultation alongside the others. Of course, ratepayers will submit in favour of a rate freeze regardless of the so called ‘options’ councillors try to box submitters into.”

