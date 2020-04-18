One Month In Prison For Man Following Repeated Lockdown Breaches

A 38-year-old Whanganui man has been sentenced to one month in prison after being warned several times regarding Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.

The man had been verbally warned on five separate occasions regarding Alert Level 4 restrictions.

On the sixth breach the man had driven some distance away from his home address.

He was spoken to by Police and found to have no valid reason for again leaving his address.

Central District Commander Superintendent Chris de Wattignar says this is a good reminder to follow the Alert Level 4 restrictions as people continuously breaking the restrictions will not be tolerated.

“Our first step has been to educate people on the rules, but if people continue to break them as in this case, Police can use their discretion to warn people, or if necessary arrest them," Superintendent de Wattignar says.

"We are still at Alert Level 4, which means people should not be on our roads unless they are accessing essential services or delivering essential services."

Police will continue to be visible on our roads and in our communities throughout the country as Alert Level 4 continues, to support our communities and keep people safe.

Attributed to Central District Commander Superintendent Chris de Wattignar.

