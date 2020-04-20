Fatal Shooting Incident - Papatoetoe

At just after 1am this morning, Police were called to Central Avenue in Papatoetoe after we received multiple reports of a man with a machete.

Police received 13 separate calls from worried and scared residents regarding the man’s behaviour.

He was reportedly using the machete to smash windows, damage cars and cut powerlines.

A Police officer arrived in the area shortly after and has begun to engage with him.

Despite repeated requests from our officer to the man to put down his weapon, he has continued to advance on the officer and has been shot.

The man was provided immediate medical assistance however the man has died at the scene.

Police are currently carrying out a scene examination and speaking with a number of witnesses.

This will form part of our investigation.

The officer is being well-supported by welfare services and their colleagues.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says this is a tragic outcome for all involved and our sympathies are with the deceased man’s family:

“We will ensure that Victim Support is available to them and will support them through this difficult process.

“Every day Police officers are put into complex and fast-moving situations where they have to make quick decisions in situations where there is risk to their lives and to members of the public.

No Police officer comes to work wanting to end up in a situation like this.

"Their welfare is paramount to New Zealand Police and we have steps in place to make sure they are well supported,” says Supt.

Rogers.

The man who was shot is still to be formally identified and next-of-kin advised.

We will not be a position to provide any further details on his identity until this has been completed.

As is standard practice, Police have launched two investigations into the shooting and we have also notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

The matter will also be referred to the Coroner.

