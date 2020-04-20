Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Infrastructure Service Renewals Vital For City’s Operations

Monday, 20 April 2020, 4:29 pm
Ensuring the ongoing provision of key services within our city was an important component of last week’s meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations Committee.

Chaired by Councillor Angela O’Leary, the committee made decisions to extend a service supporting suburban safety as well as a transport alliance maintaining our city’s roads.

The trial of the city’s Suburban Response Team (SRT) will be extended for a further 12 months. SRT are an extension of the Council’s City Safe Unit, which sees SRT officers visit suburbs around Hamilton to help reinforce messages around safety, such as how to deal with nuisance behaviour. It is a service primarily aimed at suburban businesses.

Since starting in July 2019, SRT have attended over 300 reactive call-outs from businesses. Out of that 300, 235 times they arrived in under 30 minutes. Up until February 2020, they had made visits to 21797 businesses across the city.

“Anyone who has seen the work of our SRT team will understand the value they add and the tangible difference they have made to safety within our suburbs,” says Councillor O’Leary.

“There was a need before and there remains a need, especially now as we prepare to come out of the Alert Level 4 lockdown, for this service to continue to support our local businesses.

“Our priority is always to keep our people and our communities safe, so therefore we are extending the trial for a further 12 months and will ensure it is considered in the Council’s annual plan,” she says.

A second renewal was agreed upon for the Council’s Hamilton Transportation Corridor Maintenance and Renewal Contract, which sees Downer New Zealand and Hamilton City Council staff work together as part of the Infrastructure Alliance (IA) to manage, renew and maintain the transport assets.

The renewal is the final three-year extension of the contract, which was awarded to Downer in October 2013, and includes an increased contract sum of $100 million.

“The contract sum was already factored into the Council’s 10 Year Plan to enable the IA to renew and maintain our city’s existing roads,” says Councillor O’Leary.

“This increase however also allows for Council to respond to changing needs by enabling flexibility to the scope and priority of the work programme, without the need for additional contracts. The IA have performed well to deliver on all aspects of the contract to date and therefore the three-year extension is warranted,” she says.

“Both these renewals represent core infrastructure and provision of services required to meet the current and future needs of our city and to enhance the wellbeing of our communities.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Remarks On Covid-19 Alert Level Decision


Tēnā koutou katoa
Over the past few weeks I have often used my time at this podium to acknowledge the people on the frontline.
Today I want to remember the people in New Zealand who have lost someone to COVID-19, or the many more who had the terror of almost losing someone.
Throughout this pandemic there have been individuals who I have tracked the progress of. I didn’t know their names, but I knew their status. And I still get a phone call for every individual person we lose to COVID-19... More>>


General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Going To Level Four (and Scrapping The Olympics) Right Now

Sure, there’s a logic to having four stages of response to Covid-19, flexible enough to vary region by region. The idea being…. The stepped response will slow down the spread of the virus, minimise social panic and avoid the health system being ... More>>

Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

