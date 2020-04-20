Man Sentenced For Spitting At Police

A 42-year-old man has today been sentenced to 14 days in prison after spitting at a Rotorua Police Officer.

The incident occurred during a routine traffic stop on Fenton Street in Rotorua on Tuesday 14 April.

The man refused to comply with the officer’s instructions and spat at him.

He was arrested at the scene and charged with assaulting a Police Officer.

Police have a range of measures in place to protect staff, however given the frontline nature of Police work, there is always risk.

Spitting at Police will not be tolerated, especially due the increased risk associated with COVID-19.

In this case the saliva did not make contact with the officer and he was not required to self-isolate.

