Man Charged Following Mount Maunganui Fires

Police have charged a man with arson following two fires in Mount Maunganui last week.

On the evening of Friday 17 April, a fire was started in a building on Hull Road, which contains the Mount Maunganui Police Station, along with other businesses.

While the fire was extinguished before becoming well-established, there was a fair amount of damage caused.

Later that evening a street pole housing a CCTV camera was also set alight, destroying both the pole and the camera.

Police yesterday executed a search warrant at a Mount Maunganui property and arrested the 36-year-old man in relation to the incidents.

A firearm and ammunition were also discovered at the property and seized.

The man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court today on charges of arson and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

