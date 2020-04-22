Serious Crash - Melville, Hamilton - Waikato
Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Melville,
Hamilton.
The crash occurred at 6:04am at the
interssection of Tawa Street and Kahikatea Drive.
A
car crashed into a power pole and then caught
alight.
One person has been critically injured and two
others have been seriously injured.
Diversions will be
in place and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit is at the
scene
