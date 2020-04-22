Serious Crash - Melville, Hamilton - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a serious crash in Melville, Hamilton.

The crash occurred at 6:04am at the interssection of Tawa Street and Kahikatea Drive.

A car crashed into a power pole and then caught alight.

One person has been critically injured and two others have been seriously injured.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene

© Scoop Media

