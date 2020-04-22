Illegal Hunting, East Otago

Police are concerned about recent reports of illegal hunting in east Otago.

There have been several incidents of unlawful hunting and poaching in the Waikouaiti, Dunback, McRaes and Lawrence areas.

Police are taking these matters extremely seriously.

Unlawful hunting puts other people who may be in the area at risk and could have potentially fatal consequences.

These people are also in breach of Alert Level 4 restrictions.

We urge all landowners and station managers to call Police immediately if they discover people unlawfully on their land and also to take note of the registration of any vehicles they believe may belong to illegal hunters.

They can be assured that the appropriate action will be taken against anyone carrying out this type of offending.

