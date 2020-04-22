Spreading Hope In Lockdown

What do you do when your business is reliant on high traffic counts for advertising revenue and the country goes into lockdown? Spread generosity and goodwill. GoMedia did just that to support the work of a dedicated group of individuals who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to promote hope and healing.

One Year On is the response of members of the Christchurch Muslim Community to keep alive the powerful intentions that we, as a nation, had last year following the 15 March terror attacks. The messaging is clear: to come together in our diversity and to support those in need. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the first anniversary events of those attacks, but now – one month from our first days in Alert Level 4 – these messages remain just as relevant: spread peace, reconnect, and feed others.

The messages were given visual form as a series of posters designed by the All Right? team to commemorate the first anniversary of the shootings, and now, thanks to the support of GoMedia these messages are being displayed nationwide. Whilst the traffic counts will be vastly down on normal flows, the team behind the campaign believe the exposure will resonate with essential workers, and those on trips to their local supermarket.

As we move through New Zealand’s Alert Levels, on track to eliminating a virus from our shores, questions will be asked on how we have achieved what most countries have not. The words “Be kind to one another” have resonated with the country. The coming weeks and months will throw up many questions for us all. It is likely to challenge us but it will also be an opportunity for all New Zealanders to reflect on just what it means to be a Kiwi and to share this place. We think a valuable part of that might just be to continue to spread peace, to work for unity, not division, to reconnect with whanau and friends, and to make sure that those in need are fed and supported.

Seed the Change | He Kākano Hāpai is supporting the team behind One Year On as they continue to explore how to harness the goodwill inherent in our society that’s been shown in our response to both the Mosque shootings, and the global pandemic. We anticipate more positivity and connectedness even in the challenging days ahead.

