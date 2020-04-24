Name Release - Deceased Man Found At Bottle Lake
Friday, 24 April 2020, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man found deceased at Bottle
Lake, Christchurch, on 15 April.
He was Tokuichi Sato,
77, of Japan.
His death is not thought to be
suspicious and has been referred to the
Coroner.
