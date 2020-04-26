Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Capital Works To Start Up Again In Level 3

Sunday, 26 April 2020, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

With New Zealand moving to Alert Level 3 on Tuesday, work on roads, transport projects, construction and general maintenance will start up again – providing jobs, boosting the economic recovery, and improving the appearance, appeal and resilience of our capital.

Work will restart on major projects across the city, including construction of the Convention Centre, Town Hall, Te Awe Library and the St James, building works on Brandon Street, and the Wellington Water pipelines project in Wallace Street.

Halted transport projects around Cobham Drive and Evans Bay will restart, and the road works programme will see crews back resurfacing roads, clearing sumps, doing kerb and channel work and other general maintenance.

Graffiti removal will clean up our sites, walls and fences, and the City Parks, Sport and Recreation teams will be back maintaining and tidying up our outdoor spaces.

But with social distancing and safety protocols in place for our staff and contractors, plus a large backlog to get through, the public is urged to be patient, stay safe, and drive carefully as this work gets rolled out, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Significant work programmes have been on hold since the lockdown, as well as our business as usual operations, and although many of these can get up and running again under Alert Level 3, we urge caution to the public as the new normal will take a bit of getting used to.

“Remember it is still only essential journeys at Alert Level 3, and to keep your distance if you’re walking or cycling, stay well clear of road works and construction activity for everyone’s safety, and observe a minimum of two metres social distance spacing when you’re away from your bubble.”

Expect to see crews across the city this coming week, including Kauri Street and Hobart Street in Miramar, Broderick Road in Johnsonville, and the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency will upgrade nearly two kilometres of the left-hand southbound lane between the Churton Park and Johnsonville interchanges.

Work on the new walking and bike paths, look-outs and landscaped areas on Cobham Drive and Evans Bay Parade will also be getting under way again from Tuesday, says Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

“Since the COVID-19 lockdown, Wellingtonians have taken to their bikes in droves, enjoying the relative ease and security of a ride without traffic – which is what the cycleways programme is designed to provide at all times.

“This project was well on its way to building a safe connected cycle network, with Cobham Drive an important link for people in the eastern suburbs, and now that work can continue again.”

With little traffic in the area, and no peak-hour congestion to factor in, the contractors will now be able to work extended hours around Cobham Drive and Evans Bay (6am to 6pm as required). People may also see some work happening at weekends.

Detours around the construction zones will be in place at Pt Jerningham, Little Karaka Bay and on Cobham Drive.

A few friendly reminders around road works and construction sites:

  • Remember, it is still essential journeys only under Alert Level 3. 
  • Keep your speed down – especially through road works sites, and with the additional people walking and cycling across the city.
  • Keep your distance – whether you’re walking, cycling, or driving.
  • Follow the directions of the Traffic Management signs and crew. 
  • You can put your rubbish out as usual. If we are working on a day when your rubbish is usually collected, please put your WCC rubbish bags out as normal and we will ensure that the collectors can get through.
  • Deliveries, taxis and trades – if you are expecting a courier, an Uber/taxi or a trades person to arrive when we are working, let us know and we will do our best to ensure they can reach your property.

